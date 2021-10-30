Dwight Smith has good 'Ny-brations'Saturday, October 30, 2021
Producer Dwight Smith has teamed up with US-based reggae artiste Ny-robii to release an eclectic album, Welcome to Ny-bration . The seven-song set was released on October 6 on the Ny-bration Sounz label.
“This album is visionary and ground breaking. It represents a shared vision between the artiste and me. It shows that when two like-minded people come together, we can shake up the universe,” Smith said.
The album, available on all major download digital platforms, features tracks such as World Order, Son of the Don, Tame Her, Worlds of a Song, Ka, and Write Mi Name.
“This album unlocks the secrets of the universe so you can become the best version of yourself,” Smith said.
Ny-robii is excited to share his artistic vision with his album.
“The word Ny-bration is a mash up between my name, Ny-robii and the word vibration; hence, Ny-bration,” the artiste, whose real name is Dowayne Morrison, said.
“Our objective is to raise the awareness and vibration of the masses for the purpose of a oneness mission,” he explained.
Ny-robii began doing music as a teenager while attending the Seaforth High school. He recorded his first single, Nuh Cheat Pon Mi Gal, at Arrows Studio in Kingston at 16 years old.
Smith grew up in St Thomas and attended St Thomas Technical High. He had previous worked with Ny-robii on his first album called Wake Up to Life.
