Dynasty star Michael Nader passes away

American actor Michael Nader, who shot to fame playing the rugged hunk Dex Dexter on the 1980s nighttime soap series Dynasty and later the role of Dimitri Marick on All My Children, is dead.

The 76-year-old actor passed away on August 23.

His wife, Jodi Lister, was quoted in a statement on MichaelFairmanTV.com saying, “With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael.”

The statement continued, “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for long-COVID research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Nader died in his northern California home and the cause of death was an incurable type of cancer.

Originally from the state of Missouri, Nader joined the very popular Dynasty (which was a hit locally and broadcast on the then Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation [JBC]) in the third season in 1983.

On Dynasty, Nader's character had an intense and passionate affair with Alexis Carrington, played by Joan Collins. He stayed with the series until the end of its ninth season in 1989.

He also played Dimitri Marick, the husband of Erica Kane (played by Susan Lucci) on All My Children, from 1991 to 2001 before reprising the role in 2013. Nadar's résumé also included roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the original Flash, Magnum, P.I., and Gidget.

Nader is the second former cast member of Dynasty to die this year. On February 23, Geoffrey Scott, a 79-year-old actor who played debonaire tennis pro Mark Jennings (the first husband of Linda Evans' character Krystle Carrington) passed away.

Nader was the nephew of veteran Hollywood actor George Nader (who died in 2002) who is best known for his starring role in the film Sins of Jezebel.

He is survived by his wife as well as daughter Lindsay Michelle Nader.