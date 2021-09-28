E-Sentt has high hopes for gospel album

GOSPEL singer E-Sentt has high hopes for his recently released album, The Defender.

“This is an awesome album. It has some terrific songs on it and I am sure that it will do well as long as it's promoted properly. I'm already getting lots of positive feedback about it and I'm getting ready to launch a full-scale promotional campaign to support it,” he said.

Self-produced, the 17-track album features songs including Watcha Gonna Do, Wicked A Go Run, My Defender, Cherish The Love, and Perilous Time.

The Defender was released in July on the E-Sentt Music Productions label and is available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

“The songs on this album are very inspiring and uplifting. I'm a man of great discernment, and it is my duty to open the eyes of the people with my songs and help them to draw closer to the Creator,” said E-Sentt.

E-Sentt, given name Carlton Thomas, is from Howell's Content in Clarendon. He began his music career in 1977 as a member of a group called the Improvers. The group disbanded after a few years.

He migrated to Canada in the early 1980s. While living in Toronto he worked as a tailor and continued his music career by singing with several local reggae bands.

E-Sentt became a born again Christian in 1995 and released his first gospel album, Oh Why, in 2010. Two years later, he migrated to Texas in the United States.

His other songs include Jamaica Is A Beautiful Place, This Is Not A Dream, and Good Again.