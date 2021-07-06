EarthKry hits the road

EarthKry hits the roadTuesday, July 06, 2021
BY KEVIN JACKSON
IN support of their forthcoming EP Rocksteady, four-member band EarthKry will tomorrow embark on a 27-date trek across the United States.
The tour will kick off in Atlantic Beach, Florida, and will make stops in Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North and South Carolina and Texas before wrapping up in Colorado on September 4.
Keyboardist Phillip McFarlane is upbeat about heading back on the road after being 'grounded' for more than a year.
“Well, it's a great and anxious feeling after being locked down for over a year, not being able to perform and even go to a live show. So, we are really excited to do the post-pandemic tour,” McFarlane said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
He added, “We started a tour last year March but then the pandemic hit around that period, forcing us to cancel the tour which by then, we only got to do one show in Miami.”
According to McFarlane, the EP Rocksteady, the band's third project, is set for release late summer. It is produced by EarthKry Music. The first single, See You Again, was released on July 2.
“So, we will definitely be using this tour to promote the project, not just by live shows but radio and other press campaigns in the United States,” he shared.
He continued, “We are really looking forward to seeing the fans. We really want to put a smile on their faces after the year that we have been through. It will be like a celebration even though we will be very cautious by implementing protocols that will eliminate the risk of creating a virus spreader event, along with ourselves getting vaccinated.”
EarthKry was formed in 2012 within the halls of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston. Its other members are Kamardo Blake (bassist), Kieron Cunningham (drummer) and Aldayne Haughton (vocalist/keyboardist).
