EarthKry lets loose

FOUR-MEMBER band EarthKry gave another peek into its upcoming EP, Dandy Shandy , with the release of Maaga Dog . Produced by EarthKry Music, the song was released January 14 via California-based Washhouse Music Group.

Phillip McFarlane is the band's keyboard player. He shared the concept of the song, which is based off a Jamaican proverb.

“The song is really about a scenario where a person helps someone who is going through a tough time, but that very same person ends up back-stabbing the one who gave them a helping hand. The proverb 'Sorry fi maaga dog; him turn round bite you' is a saying our grandparents would use back in the day. We wanted to put out a song that was catchy and easy for fans to sing but also a sound that is reminiscing of the early 1980s reggae with the style of playing, mix, harmonies, and lyrics. The song wasn't necessarily from a personal experience but as said before many persons have faced the situation at some point in their life,” McFarlane told the Jamaica Observer.

Maaga Dog is the third single released from the group's Dandy Shandy EP, which has an April 1 release date.

“Our upcoming EP Dandy Shandy is basically a project filled with old-school sounding reggae and rocksteady music. The aim is to pay tribute to that particular era of Jamaican music, which has opened so many doors internationally for reggae artistes and bands today,” McFarlane reasoned.

EarthKry came to prominence as students at the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston about eight years ago.

The other members are drummer Kieron Cunningham, bass guitarist Kamardo Blake, and vocalist/guitarist Aldayne Haughton.

Drawing inspiration from Bob Marley and The Wailers, The Beatles, John Holt, Peter Tosh, Jacob Miller, Black Uhuru and Steel Pulse, the group soon cemented a wholesome fusion of roots-reggae, soul and rock genres for a fresh but universal sound.

Much like the iconic reggae outfit The Wailers, the band chose its name, EarthKry, to signify its mission to voice the grievances of the downtrodden through the vibrations of their legacy music.