Edley Shine goes with glow

Edley Shine is hoping that the music video for Glow Party , one of the tracks on his EP Based On Talent will help the project gain more recognition.

“My goal when I made the EP was to have content for each song. I wanted the music to have the best chance to reach the masses. Glow Party is the most streamed song right now with over 200,000 streams on all platforms. The data shows the song had an audience worldwide and deserved a visual and more marketing,” the singjay told the Jamaica Observer.

The music video was premiered on July 23 to mark the first anniversary of the EP's release.

Produced by Roe Summers of Irish Hill Records, Based On Talent contains six tracks.

Glow Party has, however, stole the spotlight.

“ Glow Party is an international record that is being played in Africa, Europe, South America, and pockets of the Caribbean. So the data I've seen shows me that the song needs the proper nurturing to live out its full potential,” Edley Shine (given name Horace Payne) said.

Edley Shine says his EP is unlike anything the music industry has ever seen.

“It's music that does not conform to any of the trends or norms of modern dancehall and reggae. It's the vegetables on the plate most people will not consume on the first, second, or third presentation but for the most part, people that appreciate good music have personally reached out to me and stated I deserve more recognition for staying myself and making quality music that stands pass the viral and hype cycle of today's music standards,” he added.

Born in Washington, DC, the artiste's parents are both from Kingston.

He was inspired to pursue music by his father who is also a music lover.

“My music career started professionally in the summer of 1992. I was helping out at my father's record store and met the other member of what would become Born Jamericans,” he said.

Born Jamericans was a 90s duo which also consisted of Norman “Notch” Howell. Some of their tracks included Wherever We Go, Cease & Seckle and Sweet Honey.

In addition to Glow Party, Edley Shine has released a slew of summer songs including Cloud 9, Money Face and Sweet Baby Pt 2 (Inna Dem Town).