Eight vie for Smirnoff's mixology title

EIGHT of Jamaica's best bartenders will face-off in a series of mixology challenges in Smirnoff's Dare To Mix — Beyond the Bar competition which begins today.

Participants will be vying for a cash prize of $1 million and bragging rights as Jamaica's number one bartender.

Smirnoff's Brand Manager Lyshon Davis is excited about showcasing Jamaica's gifted mixologists.

“Jamaica boasts some of the most talented bartenders. Having eight of the island's best in such a high-intensity competition promises to be an awe-inspiring showcase of creativity, flair and skill,” said Davis.

“Each episode of this digital series will feature two contestants preparing cocktails based on the specified challenge. And with all finalists eager to claim dominance and gain exposure, we anticipate it will be a fierce competition at every round,” Davis added.

The series is slated to run over eight episodes and three rounds, and will be aired on on Television Jamaica as well as on social media @Smirnoffjamaica, @BaileysJamaica, @Sleekjamaica.

Andrew Campbell, one of the competing bartenders, said he is grateful for the opportunity not just for the chance to compete, but also to celebrate the income possibilities the competition offers.

“Many bartenders lost out significantly on earning opportunities as a result of the challenges faced over the past two years,” said Campbell.

“We are appreciative that Smirnoff took the time to put together a vibrant competition of this nature to help local bartenders showcase our skills, coupled with an opportunity to win a $1 million. Everyone wants to take home the top award, everyone is bringing their A game, so it's definitely going to be a mixology showdown for the history books,” Campbell continued.

The bartenders were chosen after submitting a one-minute video describing what makes them a Top Bartender, while creating cocktails using the Red Stripe portfolio of spirit brands: Smirnoff (vodka), Johnnie Walker (whisky) or Tanqueray (gin) . One bartender will be selected as winner in each of the spirits categories with each category winner competing in the final round for the $1 million.

The “Beyond the Bar” series will be hosted by social media influencer Kerry-Ann “Chiney K” Collins. Contestants will be judged by spirits consultant Teika Samuda and recording artiste Shaneil Muir.