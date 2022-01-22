El Gringo forges ties with D'Yani

REECE Dry — CEO of El Gringo Records and actor — had high praises for dancehall artiste D'Yani, who recently did a three-gig tour of the United Kingdom with his road manager Rolex.

“D'Yani is an extremely talented artiste who will be a worldwide household name in 2022. He is going to be an international superstar judging by his live performances. I arranged a podcast interview for him and I was impressed with how he answered the questions. He has poise, charisma and presence,” said Reece Dry.

Reece Dry has acting credits in Beverley (2015), The Hit, and The Singing Bird Will Come (2015).

D'Yani recently completed a three-gig tour where he sold out venues in some of the UK's biggest cities.

At his first show on New Year's Eve, the Feelings singer stepped out in a massive way and during his 30-minute set, indulged his female fans with hits such as Heaven Telegram, Ride It, Feelings, Senorita, Vengeance, and Made For This.

Impressed by this outing, Reece Dry made a few phone calls and arranged an interview for D'Yani with Shaun Attwood, who hosts one of the biggest podcast shows in the UK and boasts 0ver 680,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“The podcast is due to release at the end of January and will be published on Shaun Attwood's YouTube channel. D'Yani talks about his childhood, his love for music and his transition into an artiste,” Reece Dry said.

Reece Dry said he hopes to work with D'Yani on musical projects in the future.

“He is a generational talent and I hope to be part of his narrative so I want to get him in the studio to do some projects in the future,” he said.

Reece Dry released a dancehall trap single called Can't Get We Out with emerging artiste Taurus Ink late last year.