Elijah Mawli taking his music globally

REGGAE artiste Elijah Mawli is looking at taking his music to global audiences. The singer, who is currently promoting the single Gone with the Night, is confident of making his name internationally.

“I am not making music for material gains or fame, which is something that sets me apart from a lot of people in the music industry. This approach gives me the freedom to create my music without being distracted by the glamour and the glitz of the industry. Making music is a therapeutic experience for me; I make music for the love of it. I'm not worried about success — it will come when it comes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Gone with the Night was released in January on the EastSyde Records imprint.

“This is one of those songs that was built around the microphone. Nothing premeditated; it was just a vibe. Dippa East was the producer around the board guiding the session and recording my vocals. The rhythm was created by Alvero. Respect goes out to both of them,” he said.

The Rastafarian entertainer says he wants his music to inspire people to become the best version of themselves. And while doing so, he hopes his message will resonate globally and reach a wider market of listeners.

“I want my music to make people think on a higher level and improve their lives and aspire to a higher state of consciousness,” he said.

Elijah Mawli was given the name Robert Aljoe-Joe-Al-Jahbar Henry at birth. He hails from Happy Grove in St Andrew. He made his debut in 2019 with Caribbean Love.