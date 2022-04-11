Emerging deejay Crown Boss found dead

Emerging deejay Crown Boss found deadMonday, April 11, 2022
THE body of emerging dancehall deejay Crown Boss was discovered at a guest house in Claremont, St Ann, on Saturday morning.
Crown Boss, whose given name is Demaro Peynado, is a resident of Spicy Hill, Trelawny.
According to police reports, Crown Boss had checked in at the guest house on Friday. However, employees at the establishment became suspicious when several checks to the room went unanswered. The police were called in and the artiste's body was found with gunshot wounds and lacerations.
The scene was processed and his body removed to the morgue.
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Crown Boss is known for songs including Money Cya Done ft Jahvillani, Money Brain, and Drop Top.
