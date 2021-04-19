Emerging Deejay Talis does one for the times

EMERGING deejay Talis feels his single Nuh Need Yuh is suitable for the times. Produced by HeadNoize Music, the single appears on the 19-track various artistes compilation set Miungu Ya Muziki which was released February 2021.

“As far as I see, this coronavirus could not be more worse that two world wars put together,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Also there are always people we don't want in our lives because of bad experience. So, I can do without COVID-19 at this time, in as much the same way I don't need people to set back my life. COVID-19 is not my friend and I don't need people around me who are like COVID, which comes with lot of stress.”

As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded 43,890 positive cases of COVID-19, with 723 deaths. Globally, 3.01 million deaths have been documented.

Talis, whose given name is Romain Taylor, attended Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine. He recorded his first song Live My Life in 2013.

“I believe people should chose what they want out of life, so long as they are not risking the lives of others,” he said.

Last year, he released his debut 11-track album, The Harsh One, co-produced by HeadNoize Music/Upperclass Records International.

“The review of the album is good 'cause the songs are great, but the type of promotion I envisaged did not happen. Promotional shows are great but with COVID in the air nothing happened for promoters and artistes who want to showcase their products,” he said.