Entertainment's long arm

ALL the world is a stage and everyone has their part. It is the playing of these roles that allows for the complete show to be realised.

Picture this. It is 2:00am. The event is in full swing and the deejay starts to play your favourite song. You stop mid sentence, put down your beverage of choice, close your eyes and get lost in the feeling. It's been a long, rough week and all you want is a little release. A moment to unwind, relax and let loose. Here it is. This moment. You put your drink down and get caught up in the moment. You sing along and no one can tell you that your voice doesn't sound like the actual artiste, or even better. This is only the tip of the iceberg of the satisfaction this moment brings. It's the lighting, décor, stage, bar, party favours and list of deejays and sound systems that come together to make the night perfect but, what does it really take to make the night come together? Who are the players in the game? Who are the coaches and other personnel that collaborate to make this happen? Who really benefits? And to what extent?

Very often persons see events but don't think about all the players in the game. I recall a conversation some time ago with a group of persons about the far-reaching effects of entertainment events. I asked, who benefits most when events are held? Most people will think that the person who benefits the most from the event is the promoter, followed by the DJ. This is far from the reality. Some readers may be discombobulated at this point but the fact is, the event is a culmination of a long list of activities and work by different players. Each player fulfils a vital role to bring the event from thought, to paper, to execution and production. In reality, the small businesses and entrepreneurs are the ones who stand to benefit the most from the hosting of events. They may not necessarily receive millions in hand from an event but as the Jamaican proverb states “One, one cocoa full basket”. The small business may open all week and see nothing in the cash register or the online transfer until an event is being held.

Think of it like this. A university student who is skilled at graphic designing but unable to afford the tuition is able to design a flyer, poster or programme for an event. He gets paid about $15,000. That's $15,000 in hand that he didn't have before. The artwork is printed with his name credited as the designer on the lower right-hand corner and can seen by others in need of graphic services. He is therefore able to get more work and contribute to his tuition and household. Despite the availability of online shopping, sometimes at the eleventh hour someone may not have that full-white outfit or the shoes to match. The event is only three hours away so you go to the local store or boutique and there it is, that missing piece of your ensemble. You purchase said item, your look is complete and you're overcome with excitement. Your excitement pales in comparison to the overwhelming joy of the store owner who hasn't seen a sale in days. Your purchase brings them one step closer to paying their rent and other bills. Speaking of online shopping, over the last three years, Jamaica has seen the emergence of several couriers and shipping companies. These companies help to satisfy not only our love for fashion, but they also facilitate the bringing in of other items that are seen at events.

Microbusinesses are those which stand to benefit the most whenever events are held. Their contribution to the economy cannot be ignored or denied. The nail technician, the hairdresser, barbershops, car washes, the soup vendor, cigarette vendor, the pan chicken man, parking attendant, the couriers, dressmakers and tailors, event decorators, portable toilet attendants...this list is by no means exhaustive. It is undeniable that the hosting of events has a far-reaching positive economic effect. Microbusinesses are able to generate income, survive and grow. Events encompass more than just a party but also weddings, plays, poetry sessions and so on.

Now, let's go back to the event itself. The night is done, fun was had by all, new acquaintances made and perhaps one meets his/her future life partner. The time has come to bring the curtains down on a wonderful night. You leave the event but your appetite is kicking in and you need something to quickly satisfy your hunger. Your nose is stimulated by the smell from the pan chicken grill, you hear the sizzle of hot dogs being grilled and can almost taste the soup from the massive pot just a few steps away. You dip into your pocket and behold, cash. Cash that, to you, means a late night snack but to the vendor, it's the sale that will help feed their family and contribute to their child's education. You leave; arrive home and in no time you're snoring. While you're asleep there's another category of microbusiness at work — the sanitation staff. They are the ones who stay behind to ensure that the venue is cleared and cleaned for the next day. Sweeping, mopping, wiping and all the intricacies necessary to reset the venue for the next event, the next play, comedy show, the next wedding or fund-raiser to help shelter a family in need of a home or that person who is in desperate need of an expensive, life-saving medical procedure. As one can see, the economic advancement that events provide is far-reaching and more directly and positively affects microbusinesses and entrepreneurs. For without all the small ingredients, the delicious meal would be impossible and cannot come to the table. To all the persons who make events possible, we thank you from the core of our being.

Sanjay Smith is an attorney-at-law who practises in the areas of criminal defence, conveyance, family law, probate, personal injury and entertainment law. He also holds a bachelor of arts from The University of the West Indies in language, communication and society and certification in voice and speech training from Creative Production and Training Centre. He is a disc jockey with over 20 years of experience in entertainment, including as a studio engineer, emcee, radio announcer/ presenter, and event promoter.