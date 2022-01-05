Ernest Wilson makes transition

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

IN an era when ska was king, several distinguished groups emerged out of Jamaica. One of them was duo The Clarendonians.

Comprising Peter Austin and Ernest Wilson, who both hailed from Clarendon, the group had its heyday during the 1960s.

Wilson died in the Kingston Public Hospital on November 2 after having health challenges for a number of years. He was 69.

They, along with Freddie McGregor, travelled to Kingston in 1961 and ended up recording at Studio One for producer Clement “Coxsone” Dodd.

The Clarendonians is best known for hit songs including You Can't be Happy, Rudie Gone A Jail, Shu Be-Do, Rudie Bam Bam, and You Won't See Me.

As a solo act, Wilson was even more outstanding. His songs include Undying Love, Money Worries, Storybook Children, Let Love Be (Your Right On Man), and I Know Myself.

Ernest Wilson is survived by five children (four sons and a daughter). Two sons pre-deceased him.