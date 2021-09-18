Eski is Steppin Hot

EMERGING singjay Eski is ready to take his place in the musical spotlight.

“I've been working on my craft for several years now and I am truly ready to show the world what I can do. I know I have the talent and the dedication to be one of the greats in the biz,” said Eski.

Eski is currently promoting a brand new single titled Steppin Hot.

Produced by international superstar Shaggy and veteran producer Mr Doo on the Doo Run rhythm, Steppin Hot was released on September 3 on the Mr. Doo imprint.

“This single is just the very first step on the journey to greatness. I'm getting lots of great feedback about it. I believe it's going to do well, both locally and overseas,” said Eski.

Steppin Hot is available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon.

Eski is working closely with Mr Doo and GT Music Management on several new projects.

“These days, it's like I live in the studios. I am constantly working on new songs; I have a lot of new music to put out. The work never stops; I'm always grinding,” he said.

Eski, given name Andrew Royes, was born and raised in Ulster Spring, Trelawny.

He launched his recording career in 2019 with a single titled Give Thanks on the TZ Production label.