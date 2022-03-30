Exco on cloud nine

Jamaican-born singjay Exco Levi says his JUNO-nominated single, By Any Means, was inspired by a recording four decades earlier.

By Any Means is produced by Donovan Germain of Penthouse Records. I was listening to Hugh Mundell's song Jacqueline in my studio in Brampton, Canada, and I really liked the horn section. So, I reached out to Germain and sent him the track and he prepared the riddim for me. When I received the riddim, I had a good vibe with it,” Exco Levi told the Jamaica Observer.

Jacqueline by Hugh Mundell was produced by Henry “Junjo” Lawes and released by VP Records in 1982.

Lawes died on June 13, 1999, while Mundell pre-deceased him on October 14, 1983.

“I wrote By Any Means as inspiration from Jacqueline, because you know, we are revolutionary,” Exco Levi added.

By Any Means is the ninth nomination for Exco Levi in the Reggae Recording of the Year category. The other nominees this year are: Easy Now by Kairo McLean; Herb Dream (Blessed); Don't Let it Get to You (Josemar); and Too Ruff (Kirk Diamond and Finn).

“This is my ninth nomination and I have won five times. The song is currently holding one of the top spots across all genres (iTunes) and it's a good look for reggae. I'm happy about that,” said Exco Levi.

Like several creatives globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on Exco Levi musically.

“The pandemic affected everyone in different ways. As musicians, we were limited to online performances which I hate. However, we find ways and means to reach the people with our music,” he said.

During the downtime that the pandemic afforded, Exco Levi used the time to pursue a certificate in music production at the Abstract Recording Institute in Toronto.

Exco Levi is yet to release new music for 2022.

“I haven't released a new song for 2022 as yet, because I am still cooking. I know that the world hasn't yet seen my full potential musically. I know what it's like to have a brand that is internationally known, and I appreciate my blessings. But I am nowhere close to that as yet, so I'm still working,” said Exco Levi.

Exco Levi was born in Harmons, Manchester. He also spent time in Clarendon with his father. In 2005, he migrated to Canada.

“When I landed in Canada, I was like, this is the place that everyone wants to be. Let's see what it has to offer. It's been good to me, but there is no place nicer than the hills of Manchester,” said Exco Levi.

The JUNO Awards, Canada's equivalent to the Grammy Awards, will be handed out on May 15 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada. It will air on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.