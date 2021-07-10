Expensive elated at reopening

Expensive elated at reopeningSaturday, July 10, 2021
|
DANCEHALL choreographer Expensive is elated that the entertainment sector is slowly reopening.
“Thank God I am able to make people have fun again. I missed all those great parties before COVID-19 — parties like Uptown Mondays, Boasy Tuesdays, Weddy Weddy Wednesdays, All-Stars Thursdays...and Boom Sundays. On Saturdays I usually go to a uptown club,” Expensive told the Jamaica Observer.
On July 1 Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a phased reopening of the entertainment sector, which had been closed for 15 months. He also shortened the islandwide curfew from Mondays to Saturdays, allowing a nightly 11:00 commencement instead of the earlier 9:00 pm. All curfews end at 5:00 am the following day.
Expensive recently created several moves for Harry Toddler's latest project Space Dem and is confident it will become a hit in the summer.
“I can remember, as far back as five years old I would draw crowds whenever I was placed in a ring to dance. The crowds get bigger and bigger over the years,” he said. “I have to give kudos to Toddler. Moreso, he is giving a big platform in dancing right now.”
Expensive has also made appearances in videos for acts including RDX's Set Good, Point Zero, Ride It; and Elephant Man's Skankers.
Expensive's given name is Dwight Malcolm. He hails from Omara Road in Kingston. A graduate of Pembroke Hall High, he said his mom never supported his dancing dreams. She, however, encouraged him to do additional studies at HEART Trust/NTA (now HEART/NSTA Trust) where he obtained a certificate in carpentry.
Since focusing full-time on dancing he has appeared three times (2017, 2018 and 2019) on Reggae Sumfest as part of a seven-member back-up dance group, Riders, for Harry Toddler.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy