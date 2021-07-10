Expensive elated at reopening

DANCEHALL choreographer Expensive is elated that the entertainment sector is slowly reopening.

“Thank God I am able to make people have fun again. I missed all those great parties before COVID-19 — parties like Uptown Mondays, Boasy Tuesdays, Weddy Weddy Wednesdays, All-Stars Thursdays...and Boom Sundays. On Saturdays I usually go to a uptown club,” Expensive told the Jamaica Observer.

On July 1 Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a phased reopening of the entertainment sector, which had been closed for 15 months. He also shortened the islandwide curfew from Mondays to Saturdays, allowing a nightly 11:00 commencement instead of the earlier 9:00 pm. All curfews end at 5:00 am the following day.

Expensive recently created several moves for Harry Toddler's latest project Space Dem and is confident it will become a hit in the summer.

“I can remember, as far back as five years old I would draw crowds whenever I was placed in a ring to dance. The crowds get bigger and bigger over the years,” he said. “I have to give kudos to Toddler. Moreso, he is giving a big platform in dancing right now.”

Expensive has also made appearances in videos for acts including RDX's Set Good, Point Zero, Ride It; and Elephant Man's Skankers.

Expensive's given name is Dwight Malcolm. He hails from Omara Road in Kingston. A graduate of Pembroke Hall High, he said his mom never supported his dancing dreams. She, however, encouraged him to do additional studies at HEART Trust/NTA (now HEART/NSTA Trust) where he obtained a certificate in carpentry.

Since focusing full-time on dancing he has appeared three times (2017, 2018 and 2019) on Reggae Sumfest as part of a seven-member back-up dance group, Riders, for Harry Toddler.