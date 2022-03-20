Extended run, award nominations for Marley musical

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, which is currently on stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End, continues to make inroads.

The production, written by Lee Hall and directed by Clint Dyer, recently received four nominations for the prestigious Laurence Olivier Awards and another four nods for the Broadway World UK Awards.

The Olivier Awards are presented annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional theatre in London. These awards are seen as the highest honour in British theatre, equivalent to the BAFTA Awards for film and television, and the BRIT Awards for music. The Olivier Awards are considered equivalent to Broadway's Tony Awards. The Broadway World UK Awards recognises excellence in theatre throughout the United Kingdom.

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has received nominations in the categories Best New Musical; Best Actor in a Musical - Arinzé Kene; Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical - Gabrielle Brooks; and Best Original Score or New Orchestrations for orchestrator Simon Hale.

In response to the nominations, the production registered its gratitude via social media.

“Could this be love? We're honoured to have been nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical,” was posted on its Instagram page.

For the Broadway World UK Awards the nominees from this musical are Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical - Arinzé Kene; Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical - Gabrielle Brooks; Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play of Musical - Lisa Duncan; and Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical - Charles Balfour.

This is not the first set of award nominations the Marley musical. Earlier this year the production received a whopping 10 nominations for the WhatsOnStage Awards. This included Best New Musical; Best Direction — Clint Dyer; Best Performer in a male identifying role in a musical — Arinzé Kene; Best Supporting Performer in a Female identifying role in a musical — Gabrielle Brooks; Best Choreography – Shelley Maxwell; Best Costume Design — Lisa Duncan; and Best Video Design — Tal Yarden.

Amidst the Olivier Award nominations, it has been announced that the musical has had its run at the Lyric Theatre extended.

Originally, the musical, which opened in October last year, was set to play until April. The production then had its run at the 967-seater Lyric Theatre extended until September. However it has recently been announced the it will play until January of next year.

With unlimited access to Marley's extensive platinum-selling musical catalogue, the production team is said to have captured the spirit and story of the reggae king who died in May 1981 at age 36.

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical traces Marley's story — from rural Jamaica to gritty Trench Town and superstardom.