Ezekiah Rose blooms on debut

Roots-reggae with a Spanish Town flavour came to St Andrew Park in Kingston on March 13 as singer Ezekiah Rose launched Good Ova Evil , his first album.

He did five songs from the set which features collaborations with Nature Ellis ( The Faith) and Lutan Fyah ( Be Strong) who gave support through spirited performances.

“Is a great feeling, it's been years wondering when this day will come,” said Ezekiah Rose after his set. “One of the songs on the album, Sure Time, express everything on it... everything happen in time.”

In addition to The Faith and Be Strong, he performed Strong Woman, Let Jah Guide You and the acoustic Jah Guide on which he played guitar.

Production on Good Ova Evil started in summer of 2021. Ezekiah Rose worked with different producers including guitarist Junior Bailey of Fab 5; Bailey also played on the album as well as fellow guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith.

Born Omar Phillips in Kingston, Ezekiah Rose was raised in the St John's Road area of Spanish Town. It is where he developed an appreciation for the music of Peter Tosh, Lucky Dube, Luciano, Tracy Chapman, and Sade.

He began recording 15 years ago as a deejay but his sound evolved after learning to play guitar.

Ezekiah Rose's performance was preceded by energetic cameos by Fred Locks, Nature Ellis, India Celine and Jah Platinum.

— Howard Campbell