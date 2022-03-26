Fagan moves to Sheba

Fagan moves to ShebaSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
Deejay Jermaine Fagan recently collaborated with former Gaza Empire member Sheba Di Diva on the song Move Your Body.
“I've always loved Sheba's vocal style and her voice. She's a very versatile artiste. When I reached out to her about the project, she loved the idea and agreed to record the song with me immediately,” Fagan shared.
Fagan believes that the single has the potential to become a hit.
“This song has all the right ingredients to make it a hit. The vocals and the lyrics are tight, and the beat is wicked. It has that authentic 1990s dancehall vibe,” said Fagan.
Self-produced on his Fagan Media, Move Your Body was released on March 4.
Fagan has been steadily carving a niche for himself in the music business for over a decade now. In 2005 he released his debut album, More 2 Life. Two years later, he dropped his sophomore effort titled Just a Simple Man. His third album, Cool Prince, was released two years ago.
His better-known songs include Cold Hearted, Live it Up, and One God.
Sheba Di Diva, formerly known as Gaza Sheba, came to prominence in 2009 when she teamed with Vybz Kartel on the hit Gal a Weh Yuh Do Mi. They also collaborated on the hit Come een Like Christmas.
— Kevin Jackson
