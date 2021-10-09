Falkonection connects with reggae

SPANISH-BORN, Germany-based record producer Falkonection is never afraid to express his love for reggae music.

“I have never been to Jamaica, but I have met a number of Jamaican artistes here in Germany. Our people over here go crazy for reggae. I love everything Bob Marley sings 'cause his message is great. He is king in Germany. I also like the music of Protoje, Kabaka Pyramid and Christopher Martin,” said Falkonection.

His latest project is called OriginalStyler, a series of edited video clip of artistes — under his production — at events at stage shows. These will be aired on Voice Over Radio and TV in Costa Rica.

“It will also be viewed in more than 50 countries, including Germany,” he said.

Falkonection is slowly making an inroad in reggae. He produced Amlak RedSquare's Brotherly on his Los Rockeros label. He 'collabed' with Exile Di Brave on Seedz, Dann I on Never Leave Me Alone; and Sinja Jah on Espasrana.

Born Falko Schooeam in Granada, Spain, the 24-year-old feels the healing qualities of reggae music can make the world a better place.

“I have experienced it on my own body and I would also like to share it,” said Falkonection.

Falkonection, who claims he inherited his passion for music from his mother, said he began writing reggae songs at 14.

“I would copy the instrumental or riddim from one tape-deck using another deck to record the music,” he said.

His first project was a song titled Algeria on his Los Rockeros label in 2005. Others followed, including You are What You Feel.