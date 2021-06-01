Fans hail Jahmiel's baptism

Even though Jahmiel is now walking the straight and narrow path, his fans are to still expect a flurry of new releases, according to the entertainer's handlers.

Jahmiel was baptised at the Tarrant Baptist Church in Kingston on Saturday.

“It [Christianity] was always there in his music. That is why this transformation will not change much musically for him. He will still inspire, motivate, and entertain in the same manner,” his manager, Dr Dave Wallace, told the Jamaica Observer.

Wallace said the 28-year-old artiste is in his best form yet.

“He is feeling a level of inner peace that he has not felt before,” he said.

The baptism was held in a special service for the dancehall singjay.

Following a viral video of the entertainer's baptism only a few hours after it took place, Wallace, who spearheads Sweet Music Production, released a statement on their Instagram page.

“We are heartened by the overwhelming support received because of the personal decision that Jahmiel made to honour his conviction to be converted to a Christian. This was an uncoerced, unilateral decision made by the artiste but supported by Sweet Music Production in the most emphatic manner – this was not a business decision; it was a personal decision made by Jahmiel,” the statement read in part.

The statement also reassured fans that Jahmiel will continue to produce music, before noting that his decision was independent.

“Jahmiel's personal decision is not a part of a marketing campaign, hence we do not expect to see a song from Jahmiel in the next couple of days — or him being overly expressive about his decision. This is a personal decision that will be treated as such; not a cynical attempt to be noticed,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, the news of Jahmiel's conversion to Christianity has been met with vast support from fans.

“Jahmiel always do positive songs. He wasn't an outlaw artiste. Love you Jahmiel,” wrote Fianeque Henry on Instagram.

Marlene Wright added, “I will always love and honour Jahmiel. So, so proud of you.”

“Man, thanks for being there for us. You taught us how to understand life,” wrote Elliam Zimba.

Jahmiel, given name Jamiel Foster, broke out in 2015 with the hit song Gain Di World. Other popular songs followed, including Strongest Soldier and A Better Tomorrow.