Fans mourn Kashmar's death

FANS of dancehall emerging deejay Kavin “Kashmar” Hill are expressing shock and dismay at his murder on Thursday.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, the 30-year-old was shot while parked on a main road in Salt River in Clarendon.

Scores of the deejay's fans took to social media to extend their condolence.

“Rest in peace, mi artiste. Still a listen dah song yah [ Pretty Little Freak]. Love it bad,” wrote Sharon Friginette.

“Cyaa believe…cyaa believe, my bro. Ah the other day me all link yuh up inna Linstead and yah tell me seh gwaan dweet…RIH [Rest in Heaven],” wrote Diandre Crossman.

Sashuna Brown lamented, “Heart a bleed bredda. A yesterday [Wednesday] mi a trouble you, enuh. Mi vex. Mi a call you and nah get you, and God know mi dying inside.”

“Very underrated artiste. Sigh. Very cold world,” said Donique Allen.

This wasn't the first time the deejay was being attacked by gunmen. Two years ago he was shot at on the set of a video shoot in Old Harbour, St Catherine, his hometown. He, however, escaped unscathed.

His biggest song to date is Pretty Little Freak which has more than 2.1 million views on YouTube. He is also known for Choppa Lifestyle, Banga, Enjoy Mi Life, and Uptown.