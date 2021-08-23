Farquharson takes the music by storm

During his 20-year association with Bobby Digital, Edgiton Farquharson picked up several tips about what it takes to be a good music producer. One of them he practises to this day.

“He said, 'Don't just listen to the sound once. Even if it takes a day, a week, a month or even a year, don't let it go until it's right,' “ Farquharson recalled.

He applied that formula for lasting music to the Majestic Storm, a rhythm his Madstorm Production company released two years ago. Early this month, Farquharson revived the project by releasing Come Closer to Me, a song by Christopher Martin.

Wanna Love by Symatic officially launched Majestic Storm, which was created by his son, Jaylin “Jay Beats” Farquharson.

“The link was made with Chris by way of Andre Smith, my business partner. I was in Jamaica but had to leave, so I asked him to meet up with Chris and have him listen to the track. From that point it was 'downhill'; it was like something he [Martin] was waiting for. The way he seamlessly just flowed his hooks was on point,” said Farquharson.

Martin is one of many artistes in contemporary dancehall who have benefited from the flood of rhythms created by a new wave of producers in the last decade. Two of his biggest hit songs, Cheaters Anthem and Big Deal, were done on hot beats.

Originally from Grove Park, St Catherine, Farquharson, who lives in Boston, has been around the music business since the mid-1990s. He considers Bag Juice by Little Kevin, released in 1996, as his most successful production to date.

A remix of Wanna Be, featuring Symatic and Goldy Boy of the Dominican Republic, and Official Gallis by Delly Ranks, are the other songs on Majestic Storm.

— Howard Campbell