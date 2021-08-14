Fearless educates the youth

FEARLESS believes that music should be used to educate and uplift people.

“As a youth who grew up in the ghetto, I want to use my music to educate the youths and show them that crime and violence make no sense; there's a better way to live. I want to save lives with my music,” he said.

Fearless' latest song, Love You Bad Mind, was released today. It was co-produced on the Javare Records, Upstate Entertainment, and F1DonMusic imprints. The song is available on digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Love You Bad Mind has an accompanying video.

“I did this song to show the youths that when bad mind people fight against you, you don't have to play their game. All you have to do is use those situations as motivation to work harder and achieve success. So that's why I say I love you bad mind because the more the haters come at me, the more I keep working and striving to achieve my goals,” said Fearless.

Fearless is also working on his upcoming debut album 2 Mile. The 10-track album, produced by F1DonMusic, is scheduled to be released in September.

“The album is almost finished. We just a couple songs to mix and master, and then it will be ready for release. We've released three singles off it all already — King Solomon, Wrong Move, and Crowd Over Me,” he added.