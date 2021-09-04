Fearless is ready for the big times

F1DonMusic recording artiste Fearless is determined to make a big impact on the local and international music scene.

“I know that I am one of the most talented new deejays in the game right now. I will show the whole world that I have what it takes to be a star. I'm going etch my name amongst the legends in the game,” he said.

Fearless says his unique lyrical style and his flow is what sets him apart from other upcoming artistes.

“I have my own style, and my flow is different. I don't sound like anybody else in the music business. I'm original, and my writing skills are a cut above the rest. Listen to my songs; all of them carry a positive message. I'm using music to teach the youths and show them that there's a better way to live,” said the artiste.

The entertainer is currently promoting a new single Tell Me When.

Produced by F1DonMusic on the Sow Love Reap Happiness rhythm, Tell Me When was released on all digital platforms on August 20.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about this single. It's getting support from DJs all around the world. We're going to drop a video for it before the end of September,” he said.

Fearless is also promoting a thought-provoking single and video titled Love You Bad Mind, which was co-produced by Javare Records, Upstate Entertainment, and F1DonMusic.