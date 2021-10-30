Feel The Vibes with Marie Coke

It had been two years since Marie Coke's first song was released, when producer Richard “Lion Face” Thomas approached her to record a song on his Divorce Court 'riddim'.

An update of the beat that made Yellowman's I'm Getting Married in The Morning a hit in 1982, the Divorce Court seemed tailor-made for her lovers rock sound. Her song on the eight-song compilation album is Feel The Vibes.

“I'm always a lover of lovers rock reggae music but I don't place myself in just that category. I'm a lover of all music,” said Coke, a Brown's Town, St Ann native who lives in New York.

She met Trinidad-born Thomas two years ago after he did a dub version of So High, her first song, which was produced by Bobby Digital. He was impressed by her vocals and approached her to record on his latest production.

“I wrote Feel The Vibes [and] he loved it right away,” she recalled.

Her latest recording is different in content from So High, a weed number driven by the music of Barrington Levy's Murderer.

Though her two releases to date favour old school rub-a-dub, Coke points to a diverse list of artistes as influences. They include Dennis Brown, Nina Simone and Beyonce.

For her next single she is going for a different sound.

“I have new music coming out soon, a mixture of tropical house with a hint of Rythm and Blues and a splash of reggae,” she said.

The Divorce Court Riddim album also has songs by J C Lodge, White Mice, Al Campbell and Maxi Priest.

— Howard Campbell