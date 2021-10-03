Feeling the love with John Holt

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues a 30-part feature titled 'Cover Me Good'. It will look at songs covered by Jamaican artistes which became hits.

A bona fide hit-maker, John Holt had so many signature songs he could fill a cheque book. Several of them, including A Love I Can Feel, were covers.

That 1970 single was produced by Clement “Coxson” Dodd at Studio One. It was originally done by The Temptations for Motown seven years earlier as I Want A Love I Can See, written by Smokey Robinson.

Recorded at a time when Motown was establishing itself as a pop music force, I Want A Love I Can See was a regional hit in the United States. Holt took it to Studio One where it was masterfully re-arranged by bassist Leroy Sibbles with a tweak of the title.

A Love I Can Feel was an instant radio hit and in the dancehalls. Few Jamaicans knew it was not an original.

“Well, John Holt was an extremely popular artiste at the time, so most music lovers readily accepted any recording he did without knowing the song's origin. Stick by Me is another prime example,” said broadcaster/music historian Michael Barnett. “ For A Love I Can Feel, I have to say that the song's arrangement gave it an original dancehall sound, and that's where most Jamaican songs took off. John used the benefit of a tremendous rhythm to make the song become his.”

Holt had gone solo in the late 1960s after a fruitful run with The Paragons at Treasure Isle studio. A Love I Can Feel sealed his reputation as one of the leading vocalists in Jamaica.

Reggae was a new sound at the time A Love I Can Feel was released. It caught on initially in the United Kingdom where ska and rocksteady were popular among the growing West Indian community and hip white youth.

Much of that success, Barnett notes, was due to the musicians.

“The arrangement of A Love I Can Feel by Leroy Sibbles who played bass on the song, along with the rest of musicians, placed Jamaican arrangers and musicians at the top of the ladder at the time, and the fact that their songs are playing more now around the world than when they were first released, is a testimony of their quality and ability,” he said. “Remember, during those times many foreign stars were recording songs in Jamaican studios and using Jamaican musicians.”

Holt, who died from cancer at age 67 in October 2014, had to sing A Love I Can Feel Very at his concerts. The song remains a staple in Jamaica and at dances throughout the Diaspora.

I Want A Love I Can See, with Paul Williams on lead vocals, is a favourite with hardcore fans of The Temptations.

Barnett, who hosts the Kool Vintage Vibes and Kool Thursday Vibes shows on Kool 97 FM, points to The Wailers' Another Dance (originally done as Just Another Dance by The Impressions); Alton Ellis's cover of Tyrone Davis's Can I Change my Mind and The Heptones' Purple Light (originally recorded as Back in my Arms by Nat King Cole) as some of his favourite Jamaican cover songs.