Fenda bashes The System

SINCE the emergence of COVID-19, several entertainers have appealed to the Government to do more for the poor. Chuck Fenda is adding his voice to the call.

In his latest song, The System, the deejay, says, “every day another problem rise and the poor cannot deal with it.”

“COVID-19 has left thousands out of jobs as companies are forced to closed their doors, or scale down operations. This has led to an increase in domestic violence as families struggle to survive. Added to this is the level of stress-related problems resulting in an increase in mental deficiency. This is not good for the society. The poor is struggling to survive in a society where every man is for himself,” he said.

“Another round of CARE package is needed; one in which the vulnerable is given the opportunity to pay their utility bills, buy food and take care of other expenses.”

In Jamaica, family therapist Dr Beverley Scott says, “Unless there is some form of reprieve soon, the devastating impact of COVID-19, more people will face mental health issues.”

The System, featured on Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm was released recently.

“The idea of the song came about through the good relation my producer Fyah Wayne has with producer Delly Ranx, who sent the riddim to (Fyah) Wayne, requesting I drop something on it. I had been thinking about how 'the system' continues to short-change the poor for a long time, so this was an opportunity to speak my mind,” said Chuck Fenda.

“The riddim has this up-tempo beat which allows me to get out of my comfort zone. I voiced the song at Fyah Wayne studio in Portmore... The reception of the song is great,” he said.

Born Leshorn Whitehead in Brooklyn, New York, Chuck Fenda's mother sent him to Jamaica to live with his grandmother when he was six weeks old.

By age 14, he relocated to United States, but within another six months he was again in Jamaica.

“I released my first song, Jah It's All About You, on King Jammy's label in 1999 and had a slew of songs for the next 20-odd years,” he said.

The list includes I Swear, Affi Win, Coming Over Tonight ft Cherice Anderson, and Eternal Fire. He has six albums to his credit, including Eternal Fire, Better Days, and Fulfillment.