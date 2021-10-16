Fergie Dads looks at Vaccine Confusion

EMERGING deejay Fergie Dads is creating a buzz with his latest single titled Vaccine Confusion , produced by B T W I Entertainment Records.

The artiste, who describes himself as a comedic entertainer, told the Jamaica Observer that the song highlights the indecisiveness of some people on whether or not they should take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People have been giving the vaccine song a lot praises and even saying it's my break out song. I guess this is because of the topic and what is happening currently in today's society. They are especially drawn to the line that says: 'Uncle say him feel tired when him take it like a big elephant sit down pon him head; light fever, lay down inna bed,” he said.

He too is still contemplating whether he should get his first jab.

“I'm confused as the song says! Not sure if I'm a take it or not. However, I believe the industry is moving rapidly towards vaccine mandates for artistes as well as patrons. So, if it comes to test, I will definitely take the vaccine,” he said.

Fergie Dads, whose given name is Kevin Ferguson, said doing music was inevitable, as he was exposed to it from a tender age.

“I usually write songs from around Grade 6 in primary school, with the intention of giving some of the big artistes to sing them. But my friend, Skinny, advised me to drop it and start to deejaying the songs that I wrote rather than give them to someone else to do so,” he said.

Hailing from Shooters Hill in Bull Bay, the deejay came to local prominence in 2016 with his first song Cyah Sit Dung So.

“It's one of my biggest songs up to date, because it's a reality song that encourages individuals that they cannot just sit down at home and should always try to be productive. It also gives the message that people should go after their dreams,” said Fergie Dads.

Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 virus on the nation's entertainment industry, Fergie Dads believe that the pandemic has impacted his career positively.

“The coronavirus only affected one aspect of my career and that is performing in front of a live audience. However, I believe the Internet as acted as a suitable substitution for performing live. This is because the same people who would be at these lives events are now browsing the Internet and looking for upcoming talent like myself. People have nothing to do nowadays and are in tuned with the Internet,” he added.