Festival songs take aim at Grammy

Festival songs take aim at GrammyThursday, December 16, 2021
BY RICHARD JOHNSON
Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the entertainment sector never wilted under the pandemic's dictates. Today, the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.
THE entertainment and culture ministry and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) scored big in 2021 when it was successful in having the compilation album of the year's Festival Song Competition submitted for consideration for a Grammy Award.
Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange noted that the selection for the Grammy's 'long list' is indeed historic. However, it represents a move on the part of her ministry to raise the standard of the annual competition.
“It's not the first time we have done it. We did it last year and it wasn't selected for the long list, so we are happy. But we have been trying things over the years and last year we got the songs on iTunes and that was a significant move. So each year is another step and we just want to continue taking it to higher levels,” Grange noted.
The album did not ultimately make the list of nominees for Best Reggae Album but for many marked a step in the right direction.
The 12-track album features songs performed by Stacious, DB, Tamo J, Kimiela “Candy” Isaacs, Peso, Althea Hewitt, Father Reece, Lutan Fyah, I-Octane, Dez-I Boyd, Reggae Maxx, and Fab 5.
Stacious, who was ultimately named the winner with her song Jamaican Spirit, praised the move to have the album recognised at a wider level.
The Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year's nominees in the reggae category are: Spice (10); Etana (Pamoja); Sean Paul (Live N' Livin); Jesse Royal (Royal); Gramps Morgan (Positive Vibration); and Virginia-based reggae group SOJA (Beauty in Silence).
