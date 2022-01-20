Ffurious, Capleton are Unstoppable

Ffurious recently teamed up with his mentor Capleton for the hard-hitting single Unstoppable.

“As always it's a great pleasure to record a song with King Shango. This is the second song that we've done together and the response it's getting is awesome,” said Ffurious.

Produced by Great X Productions, Unstoppable was released on all digital platforms on January 14.

Ffurious is currently working on his upcoming debut album, Best Life.

“Great X productions and I have been working on this project for about two years now. We've recorded some great tracks so far, we just have a few more to go. I'm not sure but I think we might release 15 or 16 songs on this album including Unstoppable. I also have collaborations with Sizzla and Ikaya that will be featured on the album,” he said.

The entertainer plans to release a few more singles before the album is released later this summer.

“My album is scheduled to be released this summer, so I want to keep the momentum going by releasing more singles before the album comes out,” said Ffurious.

Ffurious's other songs include My Time with Capleton, You Know I Do ft Gene Noble, Clean Mi Clean, Without Love, and I'm Going Up.