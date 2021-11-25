Fiercee1 does it for love

IT'S been three years since emerging singjay Fiercee1 decided to launch his musical career, and so far, he's happy with his progress.

“I'm happy about where I am. I still think there's a lot more work to be done but overtime, I will be where I want to,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The entertainer is currently promoting For My Love, a track produced by Outlaw Entertainment which features Kawylajay. It was released on October 31 on the Infidelity Riddim.

Fiercee1, whose given name is Mark Bennett, is an alumnus of Camperdown High School in Kingston. He decided to pursue music full-time as a means of following his passion.

Although he currently dabbles in dancehall and reggae, he is open to experimenting with other genres.

“I'd say the type of music I typically create would feature a reggae and dancehall vibe but I do venture into different avenues, for sure,” he said.

His past singles include Shot Caller, Lion Heart, Desire and So Mi Dweet.

However, his most recent release – For My Love – is what he is eyeing for the big break.

“To be honest, I hope listeners take in its quality and soothingness. I always have the highest hopes for each and every track I release; likewise, with my career. I think time will show my essence abundantly,” Fiercee1 said.

More music can be expected from Fiercee1 in the coming months.

“Of course, greatness is in the pipeline and I have to mention it because I'm confident that it will be shown to my fans, new and old. I have an upcoming EP called Reflection. My new track is also a track from this body of work. I won't speak too much on it but I surely have to build anticipation – and it will be worth every bit of your time,” he told the Observer.