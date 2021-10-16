Fitzroy Francis aims to change the game

Fitzroy Francis says Jamaican culture will have more leverage on the international scene, thanks to his efforts, after recently being signed to California-based Big Feet Records (BFR) as a music consultant.

“With the lived and learning experience that I have garnered over the years, Big Feet Records will have a better insight into the music and our Jamaican culture,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The agreement was officially signed in August.

Francis is the principal of Mightyful13 Records and has over 35 years in the music business in various capacities such as sales representative, songwriter, record producer and road manager for reggae's first Grammy Award-winning group Black Uhuru.

He explained what his responsibilities will be at BFR.

“My roles and duties are to reach out to any artiste that the company requests or sees fit to be a part of the rhythms that are available,” Francis said.

Currently based in Aberdeen, Maryland, Francis hails from the community of Waterhouse in Kingston. As a producer, he has, over the years, worked on some of big rhythms, including Essence of Life and Mighty In Battle rhythms. He has produced several projects for artiste Andrew Bees, such as his Militant album, as well as his first solo number one hit, Better Must Come. Another release in more recent times is the 2020 track African Civilization performed by Freddy Green.

“I see the music I create as positive, motivational, and educational. Creating uplifting music, positive vibrations and good lyrical content are always my preferences,” Francis said.

The partnership with BFR has already proven to be fruitful, with a promising line-up of projects in the pipeline.

“Right now, we are in the process of releasing a single with the legendary Mykal Rose, who was the lead singer of the group Black Uhuru when they won the first-ever Reggae Grammy Award, as well as an upcoming recording with international roots singer Bushman,” he added.