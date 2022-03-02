Five vie for JUNO Award

THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD Kairo McLean is among the five nominees in this year's JUNO Reggae Recording of the Year category.

The Toronto-based reggae singer, who is of Jamaican parentage, is nominated for Easy Now, produced by Tim Dubb for Willow Records. He is the youngest person to receive a nomination.

The other nominees are: Herb Dream by Blessed (his 10th nomination), By Any Means by Exco Levi (his ninth nomination), first-time nominee Josemar for Don't Let it Get to You, produced by Starliners Entertainment; and Too Ruff by Kirk Diamond and Finn. This is Kirk's fourth nomination.

The nominations were revealed Tuesday in Toronto.

Canadian pop stars Justin Bieber and The Weeknd each secured five nominations, while Montreal singer Charlotte Cardin earned six.

The JUNO are Canada's equivalent to the US's Grammy Awards.

Kirk Diamond, originally from Spanish Town in St Catherine, is elated about the nomination.

“I am super happy about it. I said the next time I get nominated, I will bring someone with me and I'm happy that I was able to bring Finn. There is a bonus in that I'm also close to Kairo as well, so it feels like I was nominated twice this year,” Kirk Diamond told the Jamaica Observer, shortly after the nominations were announced.

Kirk Diamond, who won the JUNO in 2018 for Greater, said Too Ruff was a tribute to the rub-a-dub era of Jamaican music. Produced by Finn on his label Gold Era, it was released in January last year.

Singjay Exco Levi, who hails from Clarendon, says being nominated for a JUNO award is always a good feeling for him.

“Even though we are going through uncertain times, music is always there to comfort us. While sitting in my studio in Canada, I came across this classic song Jacqueline by Hugh Mundell. I really like the riddim and so I reached out to the legendary Donovan Germain of Penthouse Records and he prepared the riddim for me. We collectively came up with a great song By Any Means,” he said.

Exco Levi has won the JUNO award on five occasions – 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and in 2017.

First-time nominee Josemar says he was caught by surprise.

“My first reaction when I got the news was to yell and beat the walls of my apartment. All in all, it is an immense feeling of joy mixed with laughter and tears,” said the Toronto resident, who migrated from Spanish Town, Jamaica at 15.

Don't Let it Get to You was produced by Supa Don of Starliners Entertainment and was released last August.

Jamaican-born Denise Jones, one of the most influential voices in Canada's black entertainment community, will be posthumously awarded the 2022 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

Jones, who died in 2020 at the age of 64, migrated to Canada in the 1980s. Along with her husband Allan, they co-founded Jones and Jones Productions, an entertainment company which was responsible for among other things, the staging of the JAMBANA One World Festival.

The JUNO Awards will be handed out on May 15 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada. It will air on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.