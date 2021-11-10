Flippa Mafia stacks up on academics

INCARCERATED dancehall deejay Flippa Mafia has earned a bachelor's degree in education, two years after completing his high school diploma.

On Saturday, the entertainer posted a video to his Instagram page sharing the news. It was his first post in two years. He had previously posted a photo of his diploma in 2019.

In the 29-second clip, Flippa Mafia is seen wearing his khaki uniform, while singing a few verses from his new single Earn Your Way Out, with what appears to be two textbooks in his hands.

“Well, I'm thinking for a change, focused on the victim. I'm rehabilitating; I'm tryin' to earn my way out, earn my way out. I'm thinking for a change focused on the victim, I'm tryna cage my rage, I gotta earn my way out. Me already get my GED and my AA degree and my BA degree…” he sang.

Some social media users have since congratulated the deejay since he broke the news.

“Time a di master uncle. Gwaan hold dem #Freedom is a must,” Robbie Kean wrote under the Instagram post.

Lawrence Watson added, “Continue to do great things.”

Meanwhile, Kymone Keize said, “Flippa, just continue to stay positive. The universe is working in your favour.”

The 42-year-old, whose given name is Andrew Davis, was found guilty of first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy in the Camden Superior Court in New Jersey, after a three-year trial. He was also ordered to pay a US$250,000 anti-money laundering profiteering penalty.

Davis was sentenced to 25 years in prison in June 2016, and will be eligible for parole in 2028, after serving 12 years.

Also known as the Flossing King and Flippa Moggela, the entertainer was known for hurling hundreds of dollar notes into the audience during his performances. He appeared in the 2002 movie Shottas, which stars Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz. His songs include Unfinished House and Hear Mi Hear.