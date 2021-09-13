Fond farewell for Gina

Fond farewell for GinaMonday, September 13, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
ANYONE who came in contact with Gina Jarrett Alder was amazed by her boundless energy and passion for getting things done. On Wednesday, some of her family and friends will remember those attributes at a thanksgiving service in Davie, Florida.
Jarrett Alder, former wife of Third World percussionist Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett, died from cancer on September 3 at age 64 in Florida.
Her daughters Rain and Sky Jarrett told the Jamaica Observer that the service will be a lively celebration, reflecting their mother's ebullient nature.
Jarrett Alder was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, to a Jamaican father and American mother who met while being enlisted in the United States Army. They moved to Jamaica when she was five years old and Jarrett Alder later attended St Andrew High School for Girls.
At the time of her marriage to Jarrett in the early 1970s she was already immersed in the Jamaican music scene, working with a production company in Kingston.
For several years Jarrett Alder was marketing manager at Desnoes & Geddes and managed a flower store in Portmore.
When Third World's stocks soared in the 1970s and 1980s, Jarrett Alder was assistant manager of the band's Zinc Fence production complex in Kingston.
Former Third World drummer Willie Stewart credits her creative zest for the band's professionalism during that period.
“Besides being our good friend, she continued to work on many more projects in different supportive roles during the years. We give thanks for her wonderful contribution to Third World. I would dare to say that Third World was and still is Gina's favourite group,” said Stewart, who also worked with Jarrett Alder on his annual 'Rhythms of Africa' show in South Florida.
Gina Jarrett Alder is survived by her daughters, granddaughter Noa-Lee and sister Sydne. Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett died in 2018.
