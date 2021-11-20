FOOTA GETS DEADLINE

Spice has come out swinging at her critics about performing at Toronto's Pride Month and Festival weekend next June, especially at popular selector Foota Hype.

“I don't discriminate! I love all my fans no matter what race or their sexual preference, it's not my decision to make. So you're upset because I'm performing at a Pride event when you've been working for different pride organizers all your life? Well I'm very sorry but my music does not stop at your big st**king foot,” read the post, in part.

She urged the selector in an Instagram Live session to apologise for his comments. The dancehall deejay also gave the selector 24 hours to retract his statements. Spice did not verbalise the consequence for Foota Hype's inaction.

On Wednesday, Spice announced she would be headlining the Canadian festival which takes place June 15-26 and includes events such as a Trans March, Dyke March, Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes, Pride Parade, StreetFair, Cabana Pool Party, and Island Party.

“Toronto Canada. Finally gonna see you 2022. I can't wait LGBTQ Festival,” she posted on Instagram.

Foota Hype was less than thrilled about the announcement. He indicated the female deejay is throwing away her morals in order to be accepted internationally.

“Don't try the wrong and strong thing @spiceofficial gi dem back di money; find excuse u nuh bruck. Mi know it hurt say the international market nah gi u di respect and glory weh u deserve tru u nuh look Spanish or close to white like @shenseea dem and dem still nah go gi u. Don't lose uself trying to win that battle. Do don't destroy dancehall morality to please ur insecurities and ur ego. It's not too late to cancel the show and save ur integrity and ur career,” Foota posted on Instagram to his 208,000 followers.

“…I feel completely defeated, ashamed, embarrassed, weak, betrayed. In my subconscious mind, I was confident that two people I would never live to see do this was @spiceofficial and grunggadzilla (Bounty Killer). This now drives a serious fear in my consciousness that all hope is lost. This submission to the devil has become the new norm for our culture. Based on what I see going is that moral values are no longer important and the only thing that matters is MONEY. The preservation of our music, culture and righteous values don't count…”

“…This is a big L (loss) for the ancestors of Jamaica and the music given to us by the Almighty. Money [h]as officially poisoned and crippled our industry…,” he continued.

Pride Toronto returns next year after a two-year hiatus. It is usually held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in June each year. A celebration of the diversity of the LGBTQ community in the Greater Toronto area, it is one of the largest organised gay festivals in the world.