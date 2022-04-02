Footloose returns on May 28

Footloose returns on May 28Saturday, April 02, 2022
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
THE past two years have been trying times for creatives within the entertainment sector, including event promoters.
Broadway Productions, promoters of the popular retro party series Footloose, not only lost a team member due to the novel coronavirus, but the pandemic ate into their earnings.
“It's been a challenging two years for the industry as a whole, but you have to respect the process. We lost a team member to COVID, so it hit close to home. Despite all this, we have a lot to be grateful for,” said Tyrone Dixon, spokesperson for Broadway Productions.
According to Dixon, he had to get creative to survive during the pandemic.
“I had to get creative. I ventured into new territories which I'm still working on. I'm still on that journey, still learning and still growing. You will hear more about this soon,” said Dixon.
Footloose makes its return on May 28. A venue is to be announced shortly.
“This will be our Short Shorts edition and the DJs who will be providing the music are the usual suspects,” said Dixon.
Footloose was first held in 2006.
“Our very first event was held 16 years ago at the Chinese Benevolent Association on Hope Road in Kingston. A lot of people may not remember that. But the party grew from an initial 500 patrons to more than 5,000 patrons. I am grateful for the growth and the continued support of the patrons,” said Dixon.
The last Footloose retro party was held in February 2020 at the Mas Camp.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy