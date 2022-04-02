Footloose returns on May 28

THE past two years have been trying times for creatives within the entertainment sector, including event promoters.

Broadway Productions, promoters of the popular retro party series Footloose, not only lost a team member due to the novel coronavirus, but the pandemic ate into their earnings.

“It's been a challenging two years for the industry as a whole, but you have to respect the process. We lost a team member to COVID, so it hit close to home. Despite all this, we have a lot to be grateful for,” said Tyrone Dixon, spokesperson for Broadway Productions.

According to Dixon, he had to get creative to survive during the pandemic.

“I had to get creative. I ventured into new territories which I'm still working on. I'm still on that journey, still learning and still growing. You will hear more about this soon,” said Dixon.

Footloose makes its return on May 28. A venue is to be announced shortly.

“This will be our Short Shorts edition and the DJs who will be providing the music are the usual suspects,” said Dixon.

Footloose was first held in 2006.

“Our very first event was held 16 years ago at the Chinese Benevolent Association on Hope Road in Kingston. A lot of people may not remember that. But the party grew from an initial 500 patrons to more than 5,000 patrons. I am grateful for the growth and the continued support of the patrons,” said Dixon.

The last Footloose retro party was held in February 2020 at the Mas Camp.