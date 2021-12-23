Frankie Campbell: JAVAA's rock

AS Monte Blake of the Merritone Foundation handed over his organisation's cheque for $150,000 to the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), Chairman Frankie Campbell managed a broad smile.

The ceremony was held at Our Place Restaurant in St Andrew last Monday, with a spattering of guests in attendance.

Campbell was much more upbeat than early November when he declared that most of JAVAA's members were struggling to meet monthly dues.

Just two days later, Burger King donated $250,000 to the organisation which Campbell helped start in 2003 to encourage artistes and musicians to secure a nest egg for their twilight years. Since then, he has seen many of his colleagues die, their families unable to provide a proper funeral for them.

A career musician, Campbell is manager and bass player of the Fabulous Five Band. At Monday's event, he spoke of the respect artistes and musicians get overseas, compared to Jamaica where the treatment is generally indifferent.

“We have two people in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff, but yet we've never been respected in Jamaica. The governments and private sector only use us when they want,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer.

Blake has known Campbell for over 50 years. 'Fab Five' and the Merritone sound system played the same parties on multiple occasions; Winston Blake, his older brother who died in 2016, was also a JAVAA founder.

He described Campbell as “a solid guy” who “knows what artistes and musicians go through and he takes their welfare personally.”

Drummer/vocalist Grub Cooper, guitarist Junior Bailey and Campbell are the original members in the current Fab Five lineup. The band formed in 1970 as a backing unit, but also recorded songs like Come Back And Stay, their first hit.

Fab Five played on several songs (including More Questions Than Answers) from Johnny Nash's self-titled 1973 album. They had a massive hit five years later with the ballad, Come Back And Stay, then unleashed a flurry of soca anthems in the 1980s including Ring Road Jam and All Night Party.

With JAVAA, Frankie Campbell has assumed the role as one of reggae's elder statesmen. A role Monte Blake says he plays well.

“Things have been slow with COVID and all that, and we all wish we could do more to help. With Frankie at the helm, we are in good hands.”