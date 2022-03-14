From Israel to London

THE smell of ganja permeates the air as Israel Voice requests fellow singer Singing London to share the mic recently at Vinyl Fridays, a weekly dance at the St Andrew Park home of guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith. A slender man with dreadlocks, Singing London obliges with an original song that rocks the dance.

He and Israel Voice represent the journeymen artiste who have been part of Jamaica's sound system movement for decades. They have no hit songs but love for the music has kept them in the game.

From August Town, Israel Voice (real name Michael Mothersill) is in his late 40s. He began recording in the early 1990s, and has done songs for producers such as Sugar Minott, Freddie McGregor's Big Ship Records, Jack Scorpio and King Jammys.

His best known song is Naomi, in which he yearns for a desirous queen. He first recorded it for producer George Lee, then did a more robust version for Smith which caught the attention of Tadej Tratnik, a Slovenian musician who visited Jamaica four years ago.

Tratnik took Israel Voice to Europe where he performed on shows in a number of countries including Slovenia, Germany, France and Switzerland. The experience was eye-opening for the lanky member of the 12 Tribes of Israel.

“Mi 'fuljoy' it. It was mi second time out there an' it was a powerful thing 'cause it gi mi di chance fi show wha' mi can do,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Singing London (given name Louis Wilson) hails from the Bull Bay region of St Andrew. A mason by trade, he also launched his music career 30 years ago, hanging out and 'voicing' for Sugar Minott, King Jammys, and Bunny Gemini.

He said he recorded songs for each producer but most of them were never released. Much of his time in the 1990s were spent singing on 'sounds' like Silver Hawk, Stereo One, and Rambo Mango, but after 10 years in the business, he decided to give it a break.

“When mi reach inna mi 30s an' start get mi youth dem, mi try do other things fi mek a living. Me's a mason, have all a mi tools, so dat keep food pon di table,” he said.

Israel Voice's latest songs include Stay Positive and Born fi This. He's hoping for a breakthrough this year.

“Wi waan put more music out an' get more promotion. Mi dey pon a important mission,” he said.

The wiry Singing London recently returned to recording. His current songs are All Over The World, Red Eye, and Bad to The Bone for producer Horace Williams.

When the going gets tough, he recalls the advice one of his mentors gave him years ago.

“Edi Fitzroy was a generous person; him was a man who always encourage mi to stay wid di music. An' mi do dat 'cause mi know sey one day 'sup'n' a guh happen,” he said.