From Malaysia with love

MALAYSIAN reggae singer Sasi The Don is hoping his recently released single, Come Follow Me, will make a big impact locally.

“I hope that my new single will be warmly received in Jamaica because the island of Jamaica and its people are very dear to my heart. Although I've never been to Jamaica, its culture and music has made a profound impact on my life. I grew up listening to reggae and dancehall music in Malaysia. That's how I learned about Jamaican culture and how to speak patois,” he said.

Come Follow Me was released with an accompany video on March 11. It was produced by platinum-certified, Swedish-based producer Tomas Granlind and is available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Sasi The Don is one of the biggest reggae acts in Southeast Asia. He has worked with several Jamaican musicians and artistes, including Maxi Priest and Taddy P.

Some of his other songs are Island Queen done with Maxi Priest, Daddy Don, Anbe (My Love), Hold Up featuring Apachie Indian, and Humpty Dumpty featuring Eli.