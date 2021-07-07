Full speed ahead for Tajari

EMERGING deejay Tajari is looking to make a name for himself in the musical arena with his debut single Cyah Slow Dung .

“[I want] to simply let people know that a new sound has arrived, and to rack up as many views as possible,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The single, produced by Nigerian producer Aiymix, was released last Friday.

Hailing from Spanish Town in St Catherine, Tajari (full name is Tajari Thompson) is currently based in New Jersey, United States. He, however, realised his interest in music over a decade ago during a temporary stay in Jamaica.

“It was when I returned to the island at 12 years old. I attended a private school for a bit and all there was to do outside of academics was music, so that's where the passion developed,” said Tajari.

The deejay specialises in Afro beat, Afro swing, Afro pop, reggae, and dancehall.

He believes his flexibility makes him a cut above the rest.

“I would say my versatility makes me unique. It doesn't matter what genre it is; I'll definitely be able to find a flow on whatever beat,” Tajari explained.

“Inspiration [to write my songs] comes from the beat. I let the beat tell me what to do on the track,” he continued.

Tajari, who is inspired by Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Burna Boy, Phyno, Olamide and Juice Wrld is pleased with the feedback from his first single.

“It's still somewhat surreal for me in a sense that people actually enjoy and like my music. The feedback has been great — even from the ones I thought wouldn't like it,” he said.

Currently, Tajari is focused on enjoying his craft and anticipates what the future holds.

“Right now, I'm just enjoying myself. I'll let my music and the next two years speak for itself,” he told the Observer.