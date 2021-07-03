G Rock sees the signs

G Rock may have had a tough upbringing, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing his experiences and how they have influenced him. He is putting his promotional muscle behind Time of Signs.

“This is a song of survival for the people who are just emerging out of a very difficult time in our history, the darkness in these uncertain times, my Jamaican people who are fighting this virus, and the ongoing crime in their communities. It is a song of contemplation and hope, and a song to big up the ones who have risked and continue to risk their lives on the front lines,” he said.

Time of Signs was released on the Rockyfah Production on May 27.

“I'm passionate about music because a lot of us don't know how to express our feelings or talk. I believe music is the easiest way to do so. Music is one of the ways I can be heard. Showing people that my voice can be heard is what inspires me to make music,” he said.

He plans to release a seven-track EP later this year.

G Rock wrote the 2002 monster hit Party Time by Danny English and Egg Nog on the Diwali Riddim. He has also written songs for Mr Easy.

“I know that I can deliver more hits,” he said.

Born Garth Lindo, he was raised in Kingston by a single mother with four other brothers.

Some of his recorded songs include Wok Gyal, Jamaica My Land, and Mental Slavery.

“The world is opening up again, so I know the shows will come so I can spread the message of Time of Signs,” he said.