Galaxy P lauds females

D ancehall deejay Galaxy P is a big believer in female empowerment.

“Female empowerment is necessary. Ah me say 'Ms Goody Goody', 'cause a man without a woman is like a island without water, sun or breeze. We have to give women the necessary tools they need to grow; show them the love they deserve at all times. My mom passed, but her legacy lives on. I have two daughters, I give them the love, I try to empower them and teach them to be self-reliant, tell them don't depend on men, save, keep your eyes on the prize, you can be anything you want to be in the world,” said Galaxy P, whose real name is Peter Jackson.

The theme of 2022 International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.

Galaxy P is promoting Gone In De, released in February on Cassette Jones label. An accompanying video will be released in the third week of March.

“The song Gone In De is the girls dem world song; it's fiery,” he said.

Galaxy P is known for the dancehall hits Ms Goody Goody, It Good, and Trilogy.

He is booked to appear at events such as popular selector Fettochini's 28th anniversary bash, and the 'Fun and Laughter' dance featuring Fancy Cat in Maryland on March 26. He is also booked for Fab40, Foota Hype's birthday bash in Florida in April and Agent Movements sixth anniversary in Florida on May 14th.