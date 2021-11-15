Galaxy P revisits Macca 3

IN the 1990s, Galaxy P gained national prominence with the hit song Miss Goodie Goodie, which featured singer Colin Roach. Relocated to the United States, the dancehall deejay is harbouring international aspirations for his latest project The Boy From Macca 3.

According to him, the 13-track set sees him paying tribute to his roots.

“Macca Tree (district) is a significant place to me. It's a place where I grew up and I want people to know my humble beginnings. It's where I'm coming from,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I've been through a lot there. I decided to bring myself back from where I'm coming from to remind myself where I am and where I'm going. I do music that will last for a taller time, not just for now,” he continued.

Macca Tree district is about 30 minutes outside Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The Boy From Macca 3 was released in late July. It is co-produced by Badda General and Galaxy P on the Rattler Records label. Its tracklisting comprises Boring Gal, Hustler, Outside Breaking, Gimi Trubble, My Phone, Party Hard, Murder Sound Boy, Return, Up Up, Name Brand, The Flava, Base Out You Voice, and Dea So. It is available on all digital platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Apple Music.

“This album marks a new beginning for Galaxy P. It's the first time I'm in control over any works that I have put out since the early 90s. I really look forward to this album putting me on the international platform where I belong; from humble begins from Macca Tree to the world,” he said.

He lists Gimi Trubble as one of his favourites, as it show his versatility and new style of delivery.

“It's like when you put UPS, FedEx, and all of the delivery services together... The delivery is nothing like anyone has heard before,” he said.

“ The Boy From Macca 3 is one of my best works ever. I put a lot of time and effort in it. It shows my growth and maturity as artiste and producer. My writing skills up 200 per cent. I'm a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

A release party was held in Florida on October 17. Galaxy P said the album received a great reception.

“The reception was seriously great. A lot of people turned out. We have white people, black people, different culture everybody enjoyed themselves. The reception was warm and welcoming... it was definitely like a new beginning,” he said. “We've sold almost 1,000 copies.”

Galaxy P (given name Peter Jackson) was born at Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine and grew up in Macca Tree district. He attended Tacius Golding High School in the parish.

He said he always wanted to be a dancehall deejay, much to the disgust of his mother.

“Music was always inside of me,” he said.

In 1992, he got his big break with Miss Goodie Goodie. It went to number one on JBC's Top 30 and RJR's Top 40 charts. It remains Galaxy P's finest moment.

His other releases include Tickle Her Fancy, Trilogy, Fat Sexy and Round, Give It Up with Junior Tucker, and It Good with Suku from Ward 21.

In 2012 the deejay migrated to the United States.

With the onslaught of the coronavirus, Galaxy P added that listeners needed a breath of fresh air. For this reason he decided to release the album.

“We're still in a pandemic. People still need something to give them hope, whether it's a pound of flour, sugar, barrel, or something in Western Union (remittances). I think I'm that hope, musically,” the deejay added.