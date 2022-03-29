Game on for singer EQ

While attending high school in her native Westmoreland, Brenda Finlayson admired the harmonies of The I Three, Bob Marley's harmony group. She was particularly drawn to the vocals of Rita Marley.

Known as EQ, her latest song is a cover of Rita's Who Colt the Game, a song co-written by Bob Marley and Sangie Davis. EQ's version is produced by Linval Thompson, whose impressive credits include hit songs by Barrington Levy and Freddie McGregor.

“I'm always singing Rita's songs and people are always telling me to sing her songs, so the time is right, I guess,” said EQ.

This is not her first crack at a Rita Marley song. Three years ago she did a cover of Harambe, but it was not released.

Rita Marley's Who Colt the Game was released in 1990. Her solo star rose after her husband's death in 1981 as she scored with a succession of hit singles, which also included One Draw and The Beauty of God's Plan.

EQ started singing in her hometown of Savana-la-Mar. When she decided on making music a career she moved to Kingston and became a member of EQ, a harmony trio.

They started recorded songs for Sly and Robbie, but when her colleagues gave up the music business, drummer Sly Dunbar encouraged her to stick with singing as EQ.

She has recorded songs for Bunny Wailer ( High Grade) and Junior “Trinity” Brammer (Welcome to Kingston Town), as well as provided backing vocals on songs for Gregory Isaacs, Sizzla, and Capleton.

A mother of four children, EQ says there have been challenging times that prompted her to give music a break. She describes those times on the song Tired to Pay Rent.

“Di rent thing was getting hard, but wi work sometimes in hotels like Samsara, Alfred Ocean Palace, an' Kaiser 'cause wi have to live,” she said.

— Howard Campbell