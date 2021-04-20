Garrette & Axel take a stand

IN trying times, songs that uplift the spirit never hurt. That is the attitude pop-reggae duo Garrette & Axel had when they wrote and recorded Stand Up , a song they co-produced with Fitzroy Francis of Mightyful13 Records.

The single, their first reggae effort, was released in February, six months after their debut EP came out.

“ Stand Up is that song that can encourage someone not to give up and that there is always a calm after the storm. So, hold on and keep fighting; never give up and never forget to put love at the forefront of everything,” said Garrette.

Their EP Better Late Than Never was released last summer. It marked a comeback for the Jamaican/Filipino act who has been making music together for six years.

Garrette, who is from Kingston, said Stand Up and the five songs from Better Late Than Never were written prior to their hiatus. Though they were apprehensive about releasing them, they finally agreed the material was good enough for the public to hear.

“Honestly, it feels good because Stand Up as well as other songs such as Beautiful — our lead single off Better Late Than Never — were recorded about five years ago. The songs were just left to be stored on the computer without any intention of ever being released,” he said.

Garrette Simmons and Axel Jed Alinsub discovered they shared similar musical tastes when they met at a concert in New York in 2015. Some of their favourite artistes include Sean Paul, The Backstreet Boys and Brian McKnight.

Their first song was the self-produced Break Free. Better Late Than Never is a co-production with Joel Edwards and Dsharp.