Garrison Christmas's second coming

Music marketer and executive producer Sean “Contractor” Edwards is hoping to score success with his latest project Jamaica Garrison Christmas Vol 2.

Dubbed 'the sexy edition', the six-track EP is scheduled to be released on December 17 via Contractor Music Group.

“The concept behind the EP is to capture the essence of dancehall at Christmas with a sexy theme. This year the Government of Jamaica has extended the Christmas Eve curfew to 1:00 am giving couples more time to enjoy each other. Last year we had a gangster theme, so for this year, we decided to switch things up a bit,” Edwards told the Jamaica Observer.

Edwards, who has promoted and marketed several projects over the past decade, has seen most of his compilation projects enter the Billboard Reggae and US Current Reggae Albums charts.

His most recent project Reggae Vaccine, which was released in June, went to the number one spot on the US Current Reggae Albums chart. Last year's gangster-themed Jamaican Garrison Christmas album reaped success on the iTunes and Amazon reggae charts. It is the number one selling reggae album on Apple streaming in Ghana, number one best-selling reggae album on Amazon, charted at number seven reggae album on iTunes USA, and number 23 album Apple streaming Ghana (all genres).

Jamaican Garrison Christmas Vol 2 (The Sexy Edition) features international talent, including British-based Lisa Mercedes, US-based Rude Wayne and Zekedon, and Mexico-based Jah Fabio.

“The content is all about being sexy. I think it's important for Jamaicans to show love to each other again, especially in relationships and sex is the closest that two persons can get. We have Charly Black as the face of the album as well as Gyptian, Jahvillani, and two sexy females Cashan and Lisa Mercedes,” said Edwards.

Among the producers who contributed to the project are Big Laugh Music, Sasaine Music, Dub Lab Productions and Falmouth Dinesty Records, which produced Tommy Lee Sparta's hit song Under Vibes.

Said Edwards, “Last year I released my first Christmas album Jamaica Garrison Christmas and I got great support worldwide from the media and the dancehall community. This year, I wanted to make it more fun but still keep it dancehall. The gangster concept was good but I feel Jamaica has too much gun violence so we went sexy this year.”

The tracks featured on Jamaica Garrison Christmas (The Sexy Edition) are Tonight by Charly Black, Destroyer by Cashan and Jahvillani, Carnival by Jah Fabio featuring Gyptian, Like a Virgin by Lisa Mercedes, Rum Pon Ice by Rude Wayne and Best Seller by Zekedon.

Edwards debuted with his compilation series, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, in 2018. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The following year Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reloaded peaked at number five. His most recent, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition hit number six on the US Current Reggae Albums chart in 2020.