Gay Magnus heads Alpha Music School

GAY Magnus has been appointed band master at the Alpha School of Music (ASOM) in Kingston by the Religious Sisters of Mercy (RSM) in Jamaica.

The appointment comes weeks after the school announced that it would be offering an associate degree in music performance, which the school said was the first of its kind in Jamaica.

Magnus will lead males between the ages of 16-25 in vocational training in music and entertainment.

Sister Susan Frazer of the RSM said Magnus will add to a rich lineage of band masters at the school.

“Music and music education is evolving quickly. The band master will be key in helping young people in Jamaica continue to have access to the best vocational education possible and also build Jamaica's role in music and culture worldwide. Alpha has been fortunate to have a long line of influential band masters, from Lennie Hibbert to Carlton 'Jackie' Willacy to Sparrow Martin and we are excited to have Miss Magnus on board to help Alpha grow what is perhaps the most comprehensive music programme in Jamaica,” she said in an official statement.

Magnus has over 15 years of experience in lecturing and music directing. She is a trained pianist who switched to percussion and now focuses on steel pan, Magnus received a teaching certificate from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, and completed her first degree in music performance at the UWI's St Augustine campus and a masters in music performance from Northern Illinois University in the United States.

Magnus is looking forward to making Alpha a national leader in vocational music education.

“I am honoured to be given this opportunity to work with the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica as well as the talented and energetic staff and students at the Alpha School of Music. Music education is my passion and Jamaica is blessed with a passion for music. The Alpha School of Music is a unique and wonderful resource for Jamaica and I am beyond excited to be able to work with such a committed group of creative educators and colleagues. As a team, we are ready to think outside the box in order to help young musicians make a successful transition from school to work in the music and entertainment industry,” she said in a release.

In April the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, donated $2.6 million for renovative projects at the institution.

The Religious Sisters of Mercy-sponsored institute, which was formerly called Alpha Boys' School until 2014, was home to many top-ranking musicians such as Johnny Osbourne, legendary trumpter Don Drummond and sax great Tommy McCook of the Skatalites fame.

In 2019, the Sandals Foundation also constructed a restroom on the compound to accommodate more people interested in learning about its widely respected musical legacy and social mission.