Gay Magnus heads to Alpha School of Music

Renowned percussionist Gay Magnus has been appointed band master at the Alpha School of Music in Kingston.

As the institution's first band master, she will be leading the music curriculum as it expands to offer vocational training in music and entertainment to a national audience of young men 16 to 25 years old, and prepares to welcome its first cohort of students in the associate degree programme for music performance.

“I am honoured to be given this opportunity to work with the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica, as well as the talented and energetic staff and students at the Alpha School of Music,” said Magnus. “Music education is my passion and Jamaica is blessed with a passion for music. The Alpha School of Music is a unique and wonderful resource for Jamaica and I am beyond excited to be able to work with such a committed group of creative educators and colleagues. As a team, we are ready to think outside the box in order to help young musicians make a successful transition from school to work in the music and entertainment industry.”

“Miss Magnus steps into a new leadership position at a very important time for the Sisters of Mercy and for Jamaica,” noted Sister Susan Frazer.

“Music and music education is evolving quickly. The band master will be key in helping young people in Jamaica continue to have access to the best vocational education possible, and also build Jamaica's role in music and culture worldwide. Alpha has been fortunate to have a long line of influential band masters, from Lennie Hibbert to Carlton 'Jackie' Willacy to Sparrow Martin, and we are excited to have Ms Magnus on board to help Alpha grow what is, perhaps, the most comprehensive music programme in Jamaica.”

With more than 15 years of experience lecturing and directing ensembles at the university level, including lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI) and head of percussion at the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts, Gay Magnus brings an array of music education and band performance skills to the band master position. A trained pianist, who switched to percussion and now focuses on steel pan, Magnus received a teaching certificate from The UWI, Mona campus, a first degree in music performance from the UWI's St Augustine campus (with first class honours) and a masters in music performance from Northern Illinois University in the United States.

With a history of over 100 years of music education experience, the Alpha School of Music said it aims to make band music and band education a partner in cultural, economic, and youth development. With support from partners like Digicel Foundation and its recent gift of the Colm Delves Centre, Alpha's music programme features a modern suite of performance, practice, and production facilities.